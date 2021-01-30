Minnesota vs Purdue Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Purdue Boilermakers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Minnesota vs Purdue Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 30

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

Network: BTN

Minnesota (11-5) vs Purdue (11-6) Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

Purdue just doesn’t force enough mistakes.

It’s able to shot well and rebound everything, but it would everything and everyone and it just doesn’t come up with enough big defensive plays.

Minnesota – for all of its problems lately – isn’t screwing up, and it’s No. 1 in the nation in free throws made and third in free throw attempts.

The game plan is simple. Let Purdue be Purdue and get fouled, get to the line, and keep hitting the free throws. On the other side …

Why Purdue Will Win

Let Minnesota shoot.

The Gophers are miserable from three, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t like to take a whole lot of shots from the outside. They’ll keep firing, and they’ll keep missing, and that’s where Purdue comes in.

Minnesota is terrific on the boards, but Purdue is even better. There will be too many one-and-dones for the Gophers, and there will be too many fouls of their own as they try to get physical in this.

The Gophers are a mortal lock to get whacked by at least five in rebounding margin.

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams will foul a whole lot, because that’s what they do.

Purdue will hit from the inside, Minnesota will hit from the three throw line, and other one will do much of anything from the outside.

It’ll be a rough and tumble game, but it should be a whole lot of fun in a pounding sort of way. Purdue’s success on the boards will be the difference.

Minnesota vs Purdue Prediction, Line

Purdue 75, Minnesota 69

Purdue -2.5, o/u: 140.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

