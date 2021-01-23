Minnesota vs Maryland Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Maryland Terrapins prediction and college basketball game preview.

Minnesota vs Maryland Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 23

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, MN

Network: BTN

Minnesota (11-4) vs Maryland (6-7) Game Preview

Why Maryland Will Win

It might seem basic, but don’t foul Minnesota.

The Gophers have a tough enough presence on the inside and physical enough to get hacked a whole lot. More than that, they’re amazing once they get to the line – they lead the nation in free-throws made.

Maryland, though, doesn’t commit a whole lot of fouls. They’re among the best in the country in fewest fouls per game – getting whistled almost three fewer times per game than the Gophers.

The Terps can shoot well enough from the field to get back in the game if needed, and Minnesota isn’t built like that – it’s last in the Big Ten in 3-point percentage, but …

Why Minnesota Will Win

Minnesota is outstanding on the inside at coming up with blocks and they should be able to clean up the rebounds a whole lot better than Maryland is.

It should be a strange game on the glass. The Terps are awful at hitting the offensive boards and they’re last in the Big Ten in total rebounds. Minnesota misses enough to matter, but it should be able to come up with a whole slew of second chance points.

No, really. Maryland is awful at coming up with offensive rebounds. Minnesota has come up with ten or more five times in the last nine games. Maryland has come up with a total of 11 offensive rebounds combined in the last three games and hasn’t come ups with double-digit rebounds on the O side in the last eight games.

What’s Going To Happen

Maryland hasn’t been bad on the road with stunning wins over Illinois and Wisconsin over the last month, but Minnesota has yet to lose at home. The Gophers will have their cold streaks, but they’ll be good enough on the boards to make up for it – they’ll outbound the Terps by at least five.

Minnesota vs Maryland Prediction, Line

Minnesota 76, Maryland 67

Minnesota -6.5, o/u: 145

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

