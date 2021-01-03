Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions Broadcast

Date: Sunday, January 3

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Network: FOX

Minnesota Vikings (6-9) vs Detroit Lions (5-10) Game Preview

Why Detroit Lions Will Win

Minnesota is missing Dalvin Cook, who left to be with his family after the passing of his father.

The Vikings have a running game even without him, but the guy who’d be the best player on the field won’t be there.

Defensively, Minnesota is getting lit up for way too many big plays, and it had a nightmare of a time against the run over the last few weeks. Chicago ran well, and then Alvin Kamara went off with a record-setting performance for a Saint offense that rolled for 264 yards.

Detroit’s ground game has struggled, but this is the game to give it a shot and keep on pounding.

Why Minnesota Vikings Will Win

Turnovers. Detroit doesn’t come up with any.

No, really. The Lions don’t force mistakes, failing to come up with any takeaways in the last three games and with just five in the last nine.

On the other side, the Lions have given it up five times in the last two games. The Minnesota offense doesn’t need a whole lot of help, but after sputtering through the last three games – all losses – it could use the breaks to go along with …

What’s Going To Happen

The Minnesota passing game is going to rock.

Detroit just can’t stop much of anything right now team after team going off through the air. The Lions allowed 249 passing yards or more in each of the last seven games, and it’s all going to keep on going as Kirk Cousins and the Viking air attack go off.

The running game took over in the win over Detroit the first time around. This time, expect 300 yards up top.

Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions Prediction, Line

Minnesota 40, Detroit 27

Minnesota -4, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

