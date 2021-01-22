Michigan vs Purdue Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Michigan Wolverines vs Purdue Boilermakers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Michigan vs Purdue Broadcast

Date: Friday, January 22

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

Network: FS1

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Michigan (12-1) vs Purdue (11-5) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Michigan Will Win

Rebounding. Own the boards against Purdue, and you beat Purdue – for the most part.

The Boilermakers haven’t lost the rebounding margin in any of the last four games – they won them all. Before that, they were out-rebounded by Illinois and lost, and they lost to Iowa when they lost on the boards. Michigan leads the Big Ten at defensive rebounding which triggers everything else it wants to do. Own the boards, hit threes, and Michigan usually wins easily. However …

Why Purdue Will Win

Purdue’s defense has been terrific from the outside.

Ohio State was able to shoot well from the outside a few days ago and provided a push in a loss, and before that, the Purdue D only allowed one team – Rutgers, in a loss – from connecting on 40% or more from three. It was just one game, but Michigan lost to Minnesota when it struggled from the field and only hit 27% from three – it usually connects on 38%.

Purdue has a major problem with turnovers and giving up easy points, but Michigan is the worst in the Big Ten at taking the ball away.

What’s Going To Happen

Michigan has been on a long home run of five games in the last six, and Purdue has been on the road in five of the last six games. Purdue has yet to lose at home.

The Boilermakers will keep this tight throughout by holding their own on the boards, but can they hit their free throws late? They’re been inconsistent from the line, but they’ll come through when needed, the defense will do just enough from three, and they’ll pull off the big win to keep their four-game winning streak rolling.

Michigan vs Purdue Prediction, Line

Purdue 75, Michigan 72

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Michigan -4, o/u: 139

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: A red button for butler-delivered Diet Coke

1: Diet Coke out of a can with a straw