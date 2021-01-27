Miami vs Florida State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Miami Hurricanes vs Florida State Seminoles prediction and college basketball game preview.

Miami vs Florida State Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, January 27

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, FL

Network: ACC Network

Miami (6-8) vs Florida State (9-2) Game Preview

Why Miami Will Win

The Hurricane defense forces enough mistakes to matter.

It blocks a lot of shots and comes up with a whole ton of steals, and it has the ability to force a whole lot of mistakes when everything is working. In a perfect world, the Hurricanes are great at keeping games relatively low scoring and come up with the big defensive stop late.

Florida State fouls a lot and isn’t great on the boards, but the key will be turnovers. Start with assuming the Seminoles will give it up at least 15 times and go from there. Buuuuuut …

Why Florida State Will Win

Miami doesn’t shoot well.

That’s being kind.

The Canes can’t and don’t shoot from three, they struggle to get to around 67 points per game, and they’ve been a disaster lately from the outside, failing to hit 17% or more from three in three of their last four and four of the last six games – losing them all. The FSU defense is great on the inside and good enough at pressuring from outside to matter.

What’s Going To Happen

Miami just can’t get the O going. Either the defense has to lock down hard on a FSU offense that occasionally goes into a funk, or something has to go in from three. Neither will happen.

Miami vs Florida State Prediction, Line

Florida State 77, Miami 65

Florida State -10.5, o/u: 141.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

