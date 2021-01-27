Louisville vs Clemson Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Louisville Cardinals vs Clemson Tigers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Louisville vs Clemson Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, January 27

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, SC

Network: ACC Network

Louisville (10-3) vs Clemson (9-4) Game Preview

Why Louisville Will Win

Clemson is struggling.

It was on a nice run to start the season with a good defense and a style that kept everything close, but a three-game-losing streak changed all of that with the defense going bye-bye and the offense not keeping up.

That’s just fine for a Louisville team that’s fine as long as it gets to 70 points, but won’t push too much past that. This isn’t a three-point shooting team, but it’s okay enough from the field to get by.

Own the boards, don’t start giving the ball away against the Tiger pressure, and out-Clemson, Clemson – come through late in a low-scoring game.

However …

Why Clemson Will Win

That’s what Clemson needs. It has to keep this from getting into any sort of a shootout, and that’s okay – Louisville only hit the 80-point mark once and that was against Prairie View.

Clemson’s defense didn’t allow over 70 points in any of its first ten games, and then Virginia came up with a stunner, and everything crashed over the following two games allowing three straight games with 80 points or more.

How? Virginia, Georgia Tech, and Florida State got hot from three. Now …

What’s Going To Happen

Expect Clemson to fix the glitch.

It’s been a rough few games since the long layoff, but the three point defense will return against a Louisville offense that’s not all that sharp from the outside. It’ll be a fun game. Low scoring, but fun.

Louisville vs Clemson Prediction, Line

Clemson 69, Louisville 66

Clemson -1, o/u: 130

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

