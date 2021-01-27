Louisville vs Clemson Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Louisville Cardinals vs Clemson Tigers prediction and college basketball game preview.
Louisville vs Clemson Broadcast
Date: Wednesday, January 27
Game Time: 9:00 ET
Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, SC
Network: ACC Network
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
Louisville (10-3) vs Clemson (9-4) Game Preview
For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM
Why Louisville Will Win
Clemson is struggling.
It was on a nice run to start the season with a good defense and a style that kept everything close, but a three-game-losing streak changed all of that with the defense going bye-bye and the offense not keeping up.
That’s just fine for a Louisville team that’s fine as long as it gets to 70 points, but won’t push too much past that. This isn’t a three-point shooting team, but it’s okay enough from the field to get by.
Own the boards, don’t start giving the ball away against the Tiger pressure, and out-Clemson, Clemson – come through late in a low-scoring game.
However …
Why Clemson Will Win
That’s what Clemson needs. It has to keep this from getting into any sort of a shootout, and that’s okay – Louisville only hit the 80-point mark once and that was against Prairie View.
Clemson’s defense didn’t allow over 70 points in any of its first ten games, and then Virginia came up with a stunner, and everything crashed over the following two games allowing three straight games with 80 points or more.
How? Virginia, Georgia Tech, and Florida State got hot from three. Now …
What’s Going To Happen
Expect Clemson to fix the glitch.
It’s been a rough few games since the long layoff, but the three point defense will return against a Louisville offense that’s not all that sharp from the outside. It’ll be a fun game. Low scoring, but fun.
Louisville vs Clemson Prediction, Line
Clemson 69, Louisville 66
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM
Clemson -1, o/u: 130
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
Must See Rating: 3.5
5: Super Bowls ads during the Super Bowl
1: Super Bowls ads any other time