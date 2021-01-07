Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Prediction, NFC Wild Card Preview

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks prediction, NFC Wild Card game preview

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 9

Game Time: 4:40 ET

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Network: FOX

(6) Los Angeles Rams (10-6) vs (3) Seattle Seahawks (12-4) NFC Wild Card Game Preview

Why The Los Angeles Rams Will Win The NFC Wild Card

Seattle is fading at the exact wrong time … sort of.

Now, things aren’t that bad – the team has won its last four games with a tweak over the last month with the defense taking over more – but can the offense get it going again?

The Rams might have lost 20-9 in the meeting just a few weeks ago, but the defense worked allowing just 292 yards of total Seattle offense.

Last year, the Seahawks dropped three of their last four regular season games with the offense struggling a bit too much. They managed to get by Philadelphia in the Wild Card round before losing to Green Bay, but again, is this the style of play that can work if the Ram offense gets going?

The Seahawk defense was an issue for most of the season – more on that in a moment – against the good passing teams, but now the O is having problems, coming up with fewer than 330 yards in five of the last six games.

The Ram attack has hardly set the world on first over the last month with a puzzling loss to the Jets, a dud against Seattle, and with a rough performance without Jared Goff in a knockout game against Arizona. However, Goff’s surgically repaired hand seems okay, the midrange passing game should work if the offense can get into an early rhythm, and the defense is still the defense.

Get up fast, get into a groove, and then turn the game over to the best defense in the NFL. The Rams are particularly strong at limiting the big plays downfield, and that’s what Seattle does.

However …

