Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos Broadcast

Date: Sunday, January 3

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, CO

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) vs Denver Broncos (5-10) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Denver Broncos Will Win

The offense is actually working … sort of.

The team isn’t winning, and there’s still a bit problem cranking up the passing yards, but the offense is doing enough to be balanced against a Raider team that hit a wall.

The Las Vegas defense is getting pounded on and it’s not taking the ball away even a little bit.

How bad has the run defense been? The Raiders have given up 130 yards or more in three of the last four games and there hasn’t been any luck coming up with a big play at the right time.

However …

Why Las Vegas Raiders Will Win

The Denver defense isn’t doing a thing to come up with a big stop.

The Broncos are last in the NFL in takeaways and has generated just one in the last four games.

What went wrong back in mid-November in the 37-12 loss? The Raiders ran for over 200 yards and had control throughout.

The Vegas passing game has been strong lately, but this one will be easy – run, and run some more.

– CFN Experts Picks: Week 17 NFL

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

It’s been a disastrous season for a Bronco team that’s not doing a whole lot right lately. The gameplan isn’t going to be a tough one for a Raider team that will find something important about finishing with a .500 record.

Denver doesn’t take the ball away, Vegas will get up fast with a few strong early drives, and then it’ll be about both of them waiting for their respective draft positions.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos Prediction, Line

Las Vegas 27, Denver 23

Bet on Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos with BetMGM

Las Vegas -2.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Week 16 NFL Football

1: Week 17 NFL Football