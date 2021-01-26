Kentucky vs Alabama Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Kentucky Wildcats vs Alabama Crimson Tide prediction and college basketball game preview.

Kentucky vs Alabama Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, January 26

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

Network: ESPN

Kentucky (5-9) vs Alabama (13-3) Game Preview

Why Kentucky Will Win

Kentucky is playing better.

It has only won one of its last four games, and one of those losses was a blowout against Alabama in Lexington, but the shooting is a big sharper – but not from the outside – and the defense has been much, much better against three points shooters.

The interior of the UK D blocks a ton of shots, the rebounding is strong, and so far this year, Bama has problems when it can’t hit from three. Again, that’s cranking up the defense on outside shooters is what it does, but …

Why Alabama Will Win

For all of the good things the Kentucky defense does, it doesn’t force mistakes.

The Wildcats are dead last in the SEC and among the worst in the nation in turnover margin, there’s absolutely nothing happening from three – that’s nothing new, though – and in the 20-point loss to the Tide just a few weeks ago, it was by far the team’s worst shooting performance of 2021.

On the flip side, Bama is the best team in the SEC from three and it’s amazing at coming up with steals and stops.

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, Kentucky is playing a bit better … and it’s losing.

The inability to hit from the outside and all the inability to force enough mistakes is a bad combination against the Tide. It won’t quite be the blowout of the first meeting, but Bama will get up fast and UK won’t have the ability to come up with a big comeback.

Kentucky vs Alabama Prediction, Line

Alabama 82, Kentucky 72

Alabama -8.5, o/u: 147

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

