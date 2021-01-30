Kansas vs Tennessee Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Kansas Jayhawks vs Tennessee Volunteers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Kansas vs Tennessee Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 30

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

Network: ESPN

Kansas (11-5) vs Tennessee (11-3) Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

Kansas is still great on the inside.

It has a whole slew of issues, it’s not the defensive team it needs to be, and it has a problem defending from three, but it’s still great on the boards and it’s still able to intimidate with a slew of blocked shots.

Against the Vols, the Jayhawks have to fire from three and keep on shooting. They’re not amazing from the outside, but when they’re on from three, forget it – for the most part.

Tennessee doesn’t do a whole lot from the outside offensively, and it’s not great at guarding teams that keep on firing. The overall D is great, but it’s possible to hit 40% from three against it. However …

Why Tennessee Will Win

Kansas was able to shoot well from the outside against Gonzaga and Baylor and still lost.

For all the good things the Jayhawks do from the inside, they don’t get to the line as much as they should. Tennessee doesn’t have much of a problem at that.

The Vols play more D than the Jayhawks do, they’re great at holding up on the inside, and again, the free throws are going to matter – they’re going to shoot at least five more.

They have the right mix to play the KU style and do it even better as long as the offense is able to match shot for shot because …

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas finishes off possessions with scores a whole lot better. Tennessee has been inconsistent lately from the outside, and they don’t get as many easy shots. The Jayhawks have hit better than 40% from the field in nine of their last ten games, and Tennessee hasn’t been able to get there in two of the last three.

Even so, the Vols are going to be hyped up for this at home, they’ll get a few more threes, and they’ll survive a thriller.

Kansas vs Tennessee Prediction, Line

Tennessee 72, Kansas 69

Tennessee -2.5, o/u: 130

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 4

