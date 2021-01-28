Kansas vs TCU Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Kansas Jayhawks vs TCU Horned Frogs prediction and college basketball game preview.

Kansas vs TCU Broadcast

Date: Thursday, January 28

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

Network: Big 12 Network

Kansas (10-5) vs TCU (9-5) Game Preview

Why TCU Will Win

The Horned Frogs have been struggling lately, but it’s still a decent defensive team that’s able to grind games down, keeps scores low, and rebound well enough to hang around in most games – more on that in a moment.

The defense is aggressive from the outside as the team tries to limit the possession and make everyone earn their points. There aren’t enough fouls for free throws to play a bit role, and …

Why Kansas Will Win

TCU really, really can’t shoot lately.

This team is bad from the field, worse on the free throw line, and it has gone dead-cold lately against the stars of the Big 12. Yeah, it was able to keep Baylor from going ballistic, but it also only scores 49 points in the 18-point loss.

The Oklahoma game was even worse – especially on the free throw line in the 34 point loss – and then there was the meeting with Kansas back in Early January.

TCU was able to hit enough from three to keep it watchable, but it couldn’t do anything to get rebound. The Jayhawks won the rebounding margin 40-22, had no problems moving the ball around, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Expect more of the same.

Kansas might not be the rebounding machine of past years, but it’s close enough compared to TCU. There won’t be any second chance points for the Horned Frogs, expect just enough threes to be comfortable, and don’t look for a whole lot of drama.

On a three-game losing streak, this will be one jacked up Jayhawk team to pull up out of the nosedive.

Kansas vs TCU Prediction, Line

Kansas 85, TCU 63

Kansas -14, o/u: 136.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

