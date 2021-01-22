Kansas vs Oklahoma Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Kansas vs Oklahoma prediction and college basketball game preview.

Kansas vs Oklahoma Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 23

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

Network: ESPN

Kansas (10-4) vs Oklahoma (8-4) Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

The Jayhawks were able to win the first meeting a few weeks ago by clamping defensively holding the Sooners to a season-low 59 points. It wasn’t a pretty performance by either side, but KU was able to hit a little more on the inside.

It’s almost all about rebounding and controlling the interior. The Jayhawks lead the Big 12 in rebounds and rebounding margin, but they’ve been outworked in key moments over the last few games on the boards and lost to Oklahoma State and Baylor. The loss to Texas a few weeks ago came when Kansas was -13 on the boards.

Oklahoma isn’t a horrible rebounding team, but if this gets into another slugfest, it’s not going to get that extra chance.

Why Oklahoma Will Win

It’s been a struggle over the last few games for Kansas. The shooting from the outside hasn’t been bad, but the defense hasn’t been good enough from three.

The Sooners have to shoot well – it’s not a hard formula. They can’t and won’t win the battle on the boards, and they’re not going to get a whole slew of second chances – they haven’t come up with double-digit offensive rebounds in any of the last five games. Four of the last five Kansas opponents have hit well over 40% from three – OU has to do that.

What’s Going To Happen

The Sooners have only lost once at home and Kansas is on its fourth road game in the last five.

The Jayhawks are overdue to ramp up the defensive intensity – and get a little luck – but Oklahoma won’t turn the ball over enough to give up a slew of transition points and they’ll be just sharp enough from the outside to survive another fight between the two.

Kansas vs Oklahoma Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 67, Kansas 65

Must See Rating: 3

