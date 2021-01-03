Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, January 3

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) vs Los Angeles Chargers (6-9) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

Kansas City doesn’t care.

Oh it’ll put a football team out there, and it’ll have to play enough starters to have a game, but the main guys aren’t going. Chad Henne will get the start with Patrick Mahomes sitting out, the star receivers aren’t going to play, and with the No. 1 seed all locked up, the Chiefs will get a full two weeks to be able to rest anyone up.

The Chargers pushed the Chiefs into overtime way back in late September when both teams are fully functioning – it was Justin Herbert’s first game – and now the team is on a three-game winning streak with the offense playing well and the defense doing a great job of taking the ball away.

Why Kansas City Chiefs Will Win

The Kansas City backups will try.

It’s a weird situation. If the team sort of needed it, there might be a half-hearted attempt to win this. However, this is audition time for a whole lot to KC players who’ll want to either keep a job of have film for other places.

The Chargers are still having problems running the ball, the KC D will still be strong against the ground game even with a few guys out, and the coaching staff is still going to run things as close to normal – at least trying to without No. 15 under center.

– CFN Experts Picks: Week 17 NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas City will be surprisingly solid for at least a little while, and then the team will just want to get to resting and relaxing already.

The Chargers will fight hard to close out with a four-game winning streak, the passing game will click just fine at home, and it’ll be a fun win for Los Angeles, if only to finish with seven wins and look solid in a great finishing kick.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Line

Los Angeles 30, Kansas City 17

Bet on Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers with BetMGM

Los Angeles -4.5, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2

5: Week 16 NFL Football

1: Week 17 NFL Football