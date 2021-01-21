Iowa vs Indiana Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Iowa vs Indiana prediction and college basketball game preview.

Iowa vs Indiana Broadcast

Date: Thursday, January 21

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

Network: FS1

Iowa (12-2) vs Indiana (8-6) Game Preview

Why Indiana Will Win

The Hoosiers have to somehow collapse on Luka Garza and come up with enough blocks and rebounds to take advantage of any and every opportunity.

They have to clean up everything on the defensive boards. Iowa is hard enough to deal with as is, much less when it’s dominating on the offensive class – that’s when they usually turn games into blowouts.

To be simplistic, Indiana has to force missed shots, and that doesn’t happen when the Hawkeyes establish themselves in the interior. That’s where the blocked shots have to come in, and that’s where owning the boards is a must. However, on the other side …

Why Iowa Will Win

Indiana isn’t good enough at shooting a basketball from the outside, and it’s not going to beat the Hawkeyes inside.

It’s not that the Hoosiers aren’t going to shoot from three, but they don’t make them – they’re last in the Big Ten in three-pointers per game. Iowa is it at its best inside, but it’s one of the best shooting teams from the outside. Get up fast, make Indiana start trying to bomb away to get back into it, and that falls right into the game plan.

What’s Going To Happen

Indiana has been shooting well lately, but Iowa has been lights out. The scoring will come inside and out, but it’ll be from the outside where this gets ugly after an entertaining first half.

Iowa has made ten or more three-pointers in six of the last seven games and 11 times on the season. Indiana has only made double-digit threes once. The Hawkeyes will pull away from the outside.

Iowa vs Indiana Prediction, Line

Iowa 82, Indiana 71

Iowa -10, o/u: 150

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

