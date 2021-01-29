Iowa vs Illinois Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Illinois Fighting Illini prediction and college basketball game preview.

Iowa vs Illinois Broadcast

Date: Friday, January 29

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

Network: FS1

Iowa (12-3) vs Illinois (10-5) Game Preview

Why Iowa Will Win

The Hawkeyes are coming off a rough loss to Indiana last week, but that appears to be an aberration. This is still the nation’s best passing team, it’s still great at not turning the ball over, and it’s still second in the nation in scoring.

IU was able to clamp down a bit on the Hawkeyes from the outside, but again, that wasn’t normal. This is an incredible team from three, it’s brilliant at making that extra pass, and it’s going against an Illinois defense that doesn’t force a whole lot of takeaways and isn’t great at stopping teams from three. However …

Why Illinois Will Win

Illinois is one of the nation’s best-shooting teams from three because it’s almost as good as Illinois is at moving the ball around. Iowa is brilliant at generating that extra pass to get the right shot, and Illinois is great at that, too, to go along with its rebounding ability.

It’s not that Iowa doesn’t care about defense and doesn’t try, but it’s more about firing up the offense and winning shootouts. When the O isn’t on, you get Indiana 81, Iowa 69.

What’s Going To Happen

Who’s going to be stronger from three? Both teams hit the boards hard, both can move the ball around, and both can hit from the outside and are among the best teams in the nation from the field.

To beat Illinois you have to hit 40% from the field and 40% from three. Iowa can and will do that.

Iowa vs Illinois Prediction, Line

Iowa 84, Illinois 81

Illinois -2.5, o/u: 161

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

