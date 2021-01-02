Iowa State vs Oregon: PlayStation Fiesta Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa State vs Oregon: PlayStation Fiesta Bowl prediction and game preview.

Iowa State vs Oregon: PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 2

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Network: ESPN

Iowa State (8-3) vs Oregon (4-2) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

– It’s the Bowl of Misfit Teams, starting with Oregon winning the Pac-12 Championship over USC after Washington wasn’t able to go due to COVID issues. Iowa State had a great second half of the season, but started with a 17-point loss to Louisiana and ended with a Big 12 Championship defeat against Oklahoma.

However, this is a good Cyclone team that’s going to be fired up to close strong, and Oregon has a very young, very talented team that fought through key preseason opt-outs and now wants to make a statement going into the 2021 season.

– Duck head coach Mario Cristobal is locked into a long contract extension, the recruiting has been fantastic, and he has two straight Pac-12 titles under his belt. Oregon never quite found a groove in the shortened season, but the offense is efficient, the defense stepped up when it needed to against USC, and again, talent isn’t a question. Iowa State is a good, sound, experienced team, but the Ducks have the next-level guys across the board.

– Most of the blue blood programs that get into the big bowls just throw the appearance on to the pile. This is a big deal for Iowa State, and the hope is for it to be a moment that takes the program to another level when it comes to national perception.

After losing to Oklahoma, Iowa State still has never won an outright conference title despite playing football since the late 1800s, and this is just the 16th bowl appearance. It hasn’t been pretty going 4-11 so far and 1-5 in the last six including two straight losses under Campbell, and now this is a chance to correct that, and to make amends for last year’s brutal 33-9 loss to Notre Dame in the Camping World.

– Why Iowa State Will Win

– Why Oregon Will Win

– What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

