Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars Broadcast

Date: Sunday, January 3

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Indianapolis Colts (10-5) vs Jacksonville Jaguars (1-14) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Jacksonville Jaguars Will Win

The Jaguars have the No. 1 pick. They have Trevor Lawrence, they might have Urban Meyer, or Dabo Swinney, or any one of a slew of coaches who might want to take over with a generational talent coming in at quarterback. They can turn it loose and try to screw up the Colts.

For all of the problems the Jaguars are having, they’re not as bad as Indianapolis is dealing with against anyone who can throw a forward pass. All of a sudden, the defense that was so nasty throughout the year is getting touched through the air, giving up over 300 yards in each of the last four games and in four of the last five.

Mike Glennon hasn’t been too bad when he’s had his chances, but …

Why Indianapolis Colts Will Win

The Jaguars are missing way too many parts with RB James Robinson out, DJ Chark and a few receivers not around, and the offense isn’t likely to do much after struggling to score over the last three games.

Indianapolis has to care. After choking away last week’s game to Pittsburgh, this will be a fully-focused Colt team that should be fine from the start and will be balanced against a Jaguar defense that’s getting bombed on.

Jonathan Taylor has running wild, the run defense has been a rock, and it shouldn’t take too many points to put this away.

– CFN Experts Picks: Week 17 NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Indianapolis has to win and then hope for Baltimore, Cleveland or Miami to lose. Part One won’t be a problem, and either Buffalo will take care of Miami and/or Pittsburgh will stop Cleveland.

Here’s the concern – the Colts will know where they stand. If Baltimore, Cleveland and Miami all win in the early games, will they show the fight needed once they play in the afternoon if they’re out of the playoffs?

There won’t be any issues. The Colts will take care of business fast and will get in after getting a little help.

Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction, Line

Indianapolis 38, Jacksonville 17

Bet on Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars with BetMGM

Indianapolis -14, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3

5: Week 16 NFL Football

1: Week 17 NFL Football