Houston vs Tulane Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Houston Cougars vs Tulane Green Wave prediction and college basketball game preview.

Houston vs Tulane Broadcast

Date: Thursday, January 28

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans, LA

Network: ESPN2

Houston (13-1) vs Tulane (6-4) Game Preview

Why Houston Will Win

The Cougars are on a terrific run with the lone loss of the season a one-point fight at Tulsa back in late December. How are they doing it?

The three point shooting has been strong lately, they rebound absolutely everything, and the two go hand-in-hand. Shoot a lot of threes, clean up the messes, generate second chance points.

Throw in the fantasy defense from the perimeter, and this is an almost-complete team that’s doing everything right. The D should overcome the bad-shooting Green Wave, but …

Why Tulane Will Win

Tulane can’t score punch-for-punch with the Cougars, but it can slow things down a bit, it’s not going to turn the ball over against the defensive pressure, and it has a good enough inside presence to come up with a slew of blocks.

Tulane can play a whole lot of defense, too. It’s not going to give the ball away, and it holds teams to into the 60s by forcing everyone to play its style and at its tempo, and it has to get hot early on to stay in the game because …

What’s Going To Happen

Houston was able to get the offense going and win by 21 against the Green Wave just a few weeks ago.

Tulane got annihilated on the boards and hit a season-low 29% from the field. It won’t be quite that bad again, but Houston will once again rebound its way to another easy win.

Houston vs Tulane Prediction, Line

Houston 72, Tulane 56

Houston -17.5, o/u: 127

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

