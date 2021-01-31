Houston vs SMU Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Houston Cougars vs SMU Mustangs prediction and college basketball game preview.

Houston vs SMU Broadcast

Date: Sunday, January 31

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Houston (14-1) vs SMU (9-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why SMU Will Win

It’s a good enough shooting team to at least hang around with the high-powered Cougars.

The Mustangs couldn’t do it the first time in a 74-60 loss back in early January, but it was the team’s second-worst shooting game of the season. They don’t have to hit from three to make this work, but they can do it. They lead the AAC in three-point percentage and scoring, but it’ll be the other end that has to shine.

Houston isn’t a great shooting team, but it makes up for it by owning the offensive boards. The Mustangs got destroyed in the first game giving up a season-high 16 rebounds on the defensive side. Stop that, have a chance. But …

Why Houston Will Win

Houston rebounds like that against everyone. Combine the defensive pressure with all the boards and it should be able to repeat the success of the first game.

Even better, it’s starting to hit the threes with more regularity. It was decent for most of the season, but the O didn’t connect on more than 40% from three in any of the first ten games, and now it’s been able to do that in four of the last five. And why? Everyone is doing a better job at making the extra pass or two.

The Cougars didn’t have to work it too hard to get the season rolling, but they changed things up a bit, have come up with 14 assists or more in each fo the last five games, and that led to blowout after blowout.

What’s Going To Happen

SMU isn’t good enough at guarding the three to stop Houston from staying hot, but it’s more than that. The Cougars are versatile enough score however it wants to and still have the defense that clamps down when needed. The momentum keeps going.

Houston vs SMU Prediction, Line

Houston 70, SMU 59

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Houston -10, o/u: 139.5

ATS Confidence out of 5:

Must See Rating:

5: Trying to figure out GameStop and AMC

1: Trying to figure out the end of Trading Places