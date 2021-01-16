Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction, Game Preview

Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Rams prediction, NFL Playoff NFC Divisional game preview.

Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Rams Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 16

Game Time: 4:35 ET

Venue: Lanbeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Network: FOX

Green Bay Packers (0-0) vs Los Angeles Rams (0-0) NFL Playoffs Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

The defense pitched a gem against Seattle.

The Rams were able to score in the 30-20 win, and they gave up one big pass play to DK Metcalf, but the defense was brilliant as it took over the game early and never let Russell Wilson or the Seahawks ever get comfortable.

They generated pressure, but the biggest key was a secondary that didn’t allow anything short to midrange, and time kept running out. Seattle couldn’t move the chains, were awful on third downs, and only had the ball for just over 26 minutes.

Aaron Donald is expected to be okay after hurting his ribs, and the rest of the line should once again be a killer after coming up with five sacks and ten hits on Wilson.

Aaron Rodgers has to get popped, too.

No one makes quicker reads or is more of a master of his craft, but he’s also getting way too much time to work.

How did Tampa Bay dominate Rodgers and the Packers in the 38-10 Week 6 win? Five sacks, eight tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits. Rodgers never, ever had time to let the offense work.

That was an anomaly – Green Bay’s O line was great against everyone else. The Rams have to reach that level Buccaneer level.

