Gonzaga vs San Diego Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs San Diego Toreros prediction and college basketball game preview.

Gonzaga vs San Diego Broadcast

Date: Thursday, January 28

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Jenny Craig Pavillion, San Diego, CA

Network: ATSN

Gonzaga (15-0) vs San Diego (2-6) Game Preview

Why Gonzaga Will Win

The Bulldogs are playing at a whole other level.

Baylor might want to argue with that, but no one has come close to even giving this team a game since December, and even then there’s only been one game – 87-82 over West Virginia – decided by fewer than double-digit points.

They continue to move the ball around with ease, they score from inside and out, and they make teams pay for every mistake.

San Diego doesn’t and can’t shoot from three, it doesn’t hit anything from the line, and it doesn’t get offensive rebounds when it keeps missing. Other than that, everything is fine, so …

Why San Diego Will Win

What can the Toreros do to make this any sort of a game?

They’re just aggressive enough to come up with a few steals here and there, they don’t turn it over all that much, and it’s coming off it’s best performance of the season from the field when the shots started falling and here were plenty of transition points.

They have to slow this game down to a dead stop, but to make this interesting, they have to break type and start hitting from the outside from the start, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Uh oh. Gonzaga will put this away in the first five minutes and will keep the pressure on. Don’t think this team doesn’t have pride – after the Baylor 107-59 performance against Kansas State on Wednesday night, look out.

Gonzaga vs San Diego Prediction, Line

Gonzaga 94, San Diego 65

Gonzaga -27.5, o/u: 157.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

