Gonzaga vs Pepperdine Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Pepperdine Waves prediction and college basketball game preview.

Gonzaga vs Pepperdine Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 30

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, CA

Network: ESPN

Gonzaga (16-0) vs Pepperdine (7-7) Game Preview

Why Gonzaga Will Win

Gonzaga continues to be a ruthlessly efficient machine with no signs of slowing down.

It took a little while to get going against San Diego, but then it went off in the second half to win in yet another blowout.

Pepperdine can score, but it’s not strong enough on the boards and it doesn’t have the outside scoring pop to keep up. To have any shot, the threes have to be flowing, and it hasn’t been able to come up with more than 25% from the outside in five of their last seven games.

One of the games the Waves did shoot well in was against Gonzaga a few weeks ago – and lost by 25. But …

Why Pepperdine Will Win

The Waves do get after it on the defensive perimeter. They can move the ball around well, they don’t turn the ball over that much, and they hit their free throws, but they’re best at keeping teams from hitting the three.

Gonzaga was okay in the first game – making 9-of-23 from beyond the arc – that was one of just four times anyone has been able to crack the 30% mark. It’s possible to score on the Bulldogs, but …

What’s Going To Happen

San Diego shot really, really well against Gonzaga and lost by 28.

Gonzaga is making a habit out of turning every game into a rout, pulling away when it has to as it’s able to keep the scoring pressure on. Pepperdine will have its moments of scoring punch, but this will be over at halftime.

Gonzaga vs Pepperdine Prediction, Line

Gonzaga 91, Pepperdine 67

Gonzaga -22, o/u: 163

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

