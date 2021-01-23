Gonzaga vs Pacific Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Pacific Tigers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Gonzaga vs Pacific Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 23

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

Network: ATSN

Gonzaga (14-0) vs Pacific (5-2) Game Preview

Why Pacific Will Win

The Tigers are just good enough at not screwing up to potentially make this a wee bit of a fight.

They have a good presence defensively – they come up with a slew of blocks – and they don’t turn the ball over and give up a whole lot of easy points. Gonzaga scores on everyone, but Pacific has the ability to clamp down for stretches – the defense is solid.

On the other side, Gonzaga might be doing a whole lot of things right, but they give up a ton of threes and the defense isn’t quite as locked down as it should be, but …

Why Gonzaga Will Win

The Bulldogs aren’t perfect, but they do enough well to pull through game after game with ease. Why? They pass incredibly well and they always seem to create easy points.

They don’t give up the mistakes Pacific will need to have any sort of a prayer, and they’re able to step up offensively against everyone.

You don’t hang 98 on Virginia and 99 against Iowa without doing something right.

What’s Going To Happen

Pacific doesn’t shoot well enough from the outside – or anywhere – to keep up. It can’t rebound with the Bulldogs, it doesn’t move its offense around at all, and it doesn’t come up with enough turnovers.

Gonzaga vs Pacific Prediction, Line

Gonzaga 88, Pacific 63

Gonzaga -26.5, o/u: 150

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

