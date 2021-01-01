Georgia vs Cincinnati: Chick-fi-A Peach Prediction, Game Preview

Sam Greene, Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Network

Fearless Predictions

By January 1, 2021 1:53 am

Georgia vs Cincinnati: Chick-fi-A Peach Bowl prediction and game preview.

Georgia vs Cincinnati: Chick-fi-A Peach Bowl Broadcast

Date: Friday, January 1
Game Time: 12:00 pm
Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Network: ESPN

Georgia (7-2) vs Cincinnati (9-0) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Chick-fi-A Peach Bowl

It’s the annual referendum matchup in the College Football Playoff era. The committee throws the Group of Five programs a cookie, with the top-ranked champion from the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West and Sun Belt getting a big-name bowl slot against a Power Five program that wasn’t good enough to make the CFP.

The Group of Five started out 3-1 in the CFP era against the big boys, but the Power Five has taken the last two matchups. This time around means a wee bit more because there wasn’t a totally obvious No. 4 team for the playoff, and Cincinnati finished unbeaten and ranked eighth in the final rankings.

A win by the American Athletic Conference champion won’t necessarily change anything going forward, but in the battle for hearts and minds, it would give the Group of Five programs a major talking point. However …

For good and for bad, Georgia is terrific. Talent-wise, it’s right there with anyone in the country, but the quarterback play was shaky early on, things changed once JT Daniels was healthy enough to go, and the team ripped through a three-game run of wins with the offense improving along the way. That’s all a good thing for Georgia, but if the team plays at its top level, this might not be the prettiest of games.

Cincinnati has been knocking on the door of big things under head coach Luke Fickell. The program won 11 games two seasons in a row – and two bowl games over Power Five teams – and then came this unbeaten campaign with a conference championship. The problem? There weren’t any games against any top teams, and there weren’t any against Power Five programs. That’s about to change in a big way.

Why Cincinnati Will Win the Peach Bowl
Why Georgia Will Win the Peach Bowl
What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

