Florida vs West Virginia Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Florida Gators vs West Virginia Mountaineers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Florida vs West Virginia Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 30

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

Network: ESPN

Florida (9-4) vs West Virginia (11-4) Game Preview

Why Florida Will Win

The Gators have been hot because they’re hitting everything from the field.

They lead the SEC in shooting percentage from the field and from three, making well over half of their shots over the last three games and lighting it up from the outside against Vanderbilt in the win a few days ago.

West Virginia has the defense to get out on the shooters, but it doesn’t have the interior D and it doesn’t block enough shots to handle everything the Gator O does, however …

Why West Virginia Will Win

The Florida defense isn’t anything great, it allows teams to connect a bit too much from the outside, and the offense that shoots well turns it over way too much.

All of that is a problem against this Mountaineer team that hit just about everything from the outside in the fun win over Texas Tech and forces enough mistakes to be a problem.

The Gators don’t move the ball around well enough or fast enough on a consistent basis to roll past the West Virginia pressure, and …

What’s Going To Happen

West Virginia will win on the boards.

Both teams will shoot well, the Gators will go on enough of a run to make this interesting and keep it close, but the Mountaineers will attack the glass on every miss to generate enough second-chance points to pull ahead midway though the second half.

After a bit of an offensive shocker against Texas Tech, the WVU D will return in a fun, close battle.

Florida vs West Virginia Prediction, Line

West Virginia 74, Florida 70

West Virginia -6, o/u: 148

ATS Confidence out of 5: 232

Must See Rating: 3.5

