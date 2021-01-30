Florida State vs Georgia Tech Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Florida State Seminoles vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets prediction and college basketball game preview.

Florida State vs Georgia Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 30

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: McCamish Pavillion, Atlanta, GA

Network: ACC Network

Florida State (10-2) vs Georgia Tech (7-5) Game Preview

Why Florida State Will Win

We did this already and it wasn’t pretty.

Florida State hosted the Yellow Jackets back in mid-December, nailed just about everything from the field, and rolled to a 74-61 win.

The Noles have been even better over the last few weeks.

They’re still shooting the lights out, they’re great at attacking the rim, and they’re absolutely crushing it on the boards – and that’s going against type.

This isn’t a big rebounding team, but it’s been able to win the battle on the boards over the last three games including by 22 over Miami in the 22 point win. Georgia Tech is bad at rebounding, worse at stopping teams at hitting from three, and it’s lacking the consistent firepower to keep up. However …

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

The Yellow Jackets are playing well.

They lost their last two games on the road to Virginia and Duke, but they’ve had their moments from three over the last few games and they’re hitting half of their shots overall over the last seven games.

No, there won’t be any offensive rebounds, but that’s partly because they’ll hit enough shots to stay alive.

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia Tech moves the ball around well enough to get past the FSU pressure, and again, it can shoot and keep this close at home.

Florida State is playing too well defensively and will be just a wee bit better on the line in a fun, close battle with a whole lot of back-and-forth moments. It’ll be a good-shooting day for both sides.

Florida State vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Line

Florida State 75, Georgia Tech 70

Florida State -4, o/u: 143.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

