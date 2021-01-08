Did Big Ten, Ohio State Want To Postpone The National Championship? USA TODAY College Wire Features

The latest college football news, notes, and features from the USA TODAY college wire site publishers for Friday, January 8

Alabama owned the 2020-21 college football awards

Texas Football Recruiting: Five recruits Steve Sarkisian must land

Is this Michigan’s next defensive coordinator?

Vols’ assistant hired by Auburn

Ohio State doubly trolls Jim Harbaugh contract extension report

Dan Patrick says Ohio State, Big Ten wanted to postpone NC, SEC said no