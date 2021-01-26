Dayton vs Saint Louis Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Dayton Flyers vs Saint Louis Billikens prediction and college basketball game preview.

Dayton vs Saint Louis Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, January 26

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Venue: Chaifez Arena, St. Louis, MO

Network: CBS Sports Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Dayton (8-4) vs Saint Louis (7-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Dayton Will Win

Saint Louis doesn’t take a whole lot of threes, but when it does shoot from the outside it has to hit them.

The Billikens – who lead the Atlantic-10 in three-point shooting percentage – just don’t shoot from the outside, and it’s no coincidence that they shot well enough in the seven wins and hit just 2-of-15 tries in the lone loss – by eight – to Minnesota.

Dayton doesn’t have a rock of a D, but it’s been fine lately at holding teams down from the outside. The Flyers stuffed Georgia Washington from three, and won. They stonewalled Duquesne from the outside, and won. They’ve held three of the last four teams they played to under 30% from the outside, and they have to do it in St. Louis. But …

Why Saint Louis Will Win

It’s not all about the three with Saint Louis.

The offense moves the ball around well enough to generate a whole slew of easy shots, the defense forces a whole lot of mistakes for easy points, and they just don’t miss enough shots. Even in that loss to Minnesota it hit 44% from the field.

This isn’t a great rebounding Dayton team, and it’s not going to get enough Saint Louis misses to matter.

What’s Going To Happen

This is an aggressive Saint Louis team that scores points in bunches. It’ll go on a run late in the first half to take control of the game, and the defensive pressure will force enough second half mistakes to stay comfortably ahead.

And yes, it’ll hit the occasional three just to keep the lead safe.

Dayton vs Saint Louis Prediction, Line

Saint Louis 80, Dayton 68

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Saint Louis -10, o/u: 136

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Tom Brady needing two first downs to seal a win after …

1: The team down 8 late went for a freaking field goal