Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Broadcast

Date: Sunday, January 3

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Dallas Cowboys (6-9) vs New York Giants (5-10) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why New York Giants Will Win

If the Giants win and Washington loses, they’re in.

New York isn’t getting much out of the offense lately, but the passing game has been okay, the Dallas run defense is still a disaster, and there’s a shot at home to keep the score low and the game at their level.

The Giants haven’t been able to get the ground attack going, but really, the Dallas run D is awful. It’s the worst in the NFL, allowing 125 yards or more in six of the last seven games. It’ll do that again.

Why Dallas Cowboys Will Win

If the Cowboys win and Washington loses, they’re in.

The Giant offense hasn’t just stopped, but it’s stopped doing much of anything with just 26 points in the last three games and not hitting 20 points in any of the last five.

Dallas has gone on a three-game winning run with takeaways, coming up with ten in the last three games all while getting the passing game going again. It might not be like it was with Dak Prescott, but Andy Dalton is starting to crank up the attack.

– CFN Experts Picks: Week 17 NFL

What’s Going To Happen

The Washington game against Philadelphia isn’t until Sunday night. Before that, Dallas will keep its offense going, the Giants won’t be able to get enough out of the passing game to keep up, and even with well over 150 yards on the ground, it won’t be enough.

Dallas willet the win, and that it’ll get the Football Team pom-poms out.

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Prediction, Line

Dallas 23, New York Giants 17

Bet on Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants with BetMGM

Dallas -1.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: Week 16 NFL Football

1: Week 17 NFL Football