Creighton vs Seton Hall Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Creighton Bluejays vs Seton Hall Pirates prediction and college basketball game preview.

Creighton vs Seton Hall Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, January 27

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Network: FS1

Creighton (11-4) vs Seton Hall (9-6) Game Preview

Why Creighton Will Win

The first time was easy enough.

Seton Hall hasn’t been bad over the last six weeks, but it got rocked a few weeks ago in an 89-53 loss to the Bluejays when nothing was falling from the outside and …

Creighton hit EVERYTHING.

The Bluejays aren’t going to connect on 13-of-24 threes like they did in the first game, but they’re just that good from the field, and they’re just that good at defending from the outside.

Seton Hall is lousy at defending the three.

Why Seton Hall Will Win

The Pirates are finally back at home for the first time since January 2nd.

That shouldn’t matter too much – Creighton is good from anywhere – but Seton Hall is playing well, it pushed Villanova in a tough late loss, and it’s doing a decent job on the boards.

Yeah, the Bluejays don’t get a ton of offensive rebounds because they’re just that good from the field, but … they’re just okay on the offensive boards.

What’s Going To Happen

Seton Hall won’t get its doors blown off like it did in the last meeting with Creighton, but it’ll suffer the same problem that happened against Villanova.

It’ll be tough, it’ll hang around, and then the threes will start dropping in key moments. Creighton has been off a wee bit lately from three, but that’s about to change in the final five minutes.

Creighton vs Seton Hall Prediction, Line

Creighton 75, Seton Hall 70

Creighton -1.5, o/u: 147.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

