Creighton vs DePaul Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Creighton Bluejays vs DePaul Blue Demons prediction and college basketball game preview.

Creighton vs DePaul Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 30

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL

Network: CBS Sports Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Creighton (12-4) vs DePaul (3-6) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Creighton Will Win

The Bluejays are doing what they do – they’re hitting a whole lot of threes.

The offense hasn’t always been consistent – they couldn’t seem to do anything right in the losses to Butler and Providence – but they’ll keep firing. They bombed their way past Seton Hall with 17 made threes, and while that was the season-high, that’s hardly that far off for this team.

DePaul hasn’t made more than five three-pointers in six of their last seven games.

The Blue Devils are just not really getting their season going, and they’re still making too many mistakes. They turn it over way too much and they give up way too many easy points, and worst of all against this team, when they do shoot from three, they don’t make enough of them.

They’re not going to be able to keep up, but …

Why DePaul Will Win

The Blue Devils aren’t bad at defending on the perimeter.

They force a whole lot of mistakes, they’re aggressive enough defensively to be annoying, and they’re only allowing teams to hit 29.5% of their three points shots.

For all of the issues, they’re able to keep games relatively low-scoring and they’re not getting their doors blown off. If they can somehow hang around and find just a little pop late …

What’s Going To Happen

Nah.

DePaul is plucky, but it simply doesn’t have the firepower. Creighton won’t have an easy time consistently doing what it wants to from the outside, but it’ll go on a quick burst in the second half to take over.

Creighton vs DePaul Prediction, Line

Creighton 77, DePaul 66

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Creighton -9.5, o/u: 148.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Trying to figure out GameStop and AMC

1: Trying to figure out the end of Trading Places