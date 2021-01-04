College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Heisman Trophy. Predicted Finish, Top 3 Choices

2020 Heisman Prediction: Who will win the trophy and what would the picks be from each of the CFN college football experts?
Heisman Prediction: Who Will Win and What Would Your Vote Be?
Tuesday, January 5
HEISMAN FINALISTS
QB Mac Jones, Alabama
QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama
QB Kyle Trask, Florida
Gill Alexander: @beatingthebook, VSIN
Bowl Picks: SU 13-12, ATS 10-15
TOP 3 WILL BE
1. Mac Jones
2. DeVonta Smith
3. Kyle Trask
MY VOTE WOULD BE
1. Mac Jones
2. Najee Harris
3. Kyle Trask
Patrick Conn:@PatSportsGuy, LonghornsWire.com
Bowl Picks: SU 11-14, ATS 13-12
TOP 3 WILL BE
1. Mac Jones
2. DeVonta Smith
3. Trevor Lawrence
MY VOTE WOULD BE
1. DeVonta Smith
2. Mac Jones
3. Trevor Lawrence
Jeff Feyerer: @JeffFeyerer, FightingIrishWire.com
Bowl Picks: SU 15-10, ATS 13-12
TOP 3 WILL BE
1. Mac Jones
2. DeVonta Smith
3. Kyle Trask
MY VOTE WOULD BE
1. DeVonta Smith
2. Najee Harris
3. Kyle Trask
Pete Fiutak: @PeteFiutak, CFN
Bowl Picks: SU 18-7, ATS 13-12
TOP 3 WILL BE
1. DeVonta Smith
2. Mac Jones
3. Kyle Trask
(NOTE: I’m a Heisman voter. This is my prediction and not necessarily my order)
MY VOTE WOULD BE
Coming after the announcement … not allowed to discuss my Heisman vote under penalty of being benched for Nate Sudfeld.
Phil Harrison: @PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com
Bowl Picks: SU 13-12, ATS 8-17
TOP 3 WILL BE
1. Mac Jones
2. DeVonta Smith
3. Trevor Lawrence
MY VOTE WOULD BE
1. Kyle Trask
2. DeVonta Smith
3. Trevor Lawrence
Jeremy Mauss: @MWCWire, MWwire.com
Bowl Picks: SU 16-9, ATS 15-10
TOP 3 WILL BE
1. Mac Jones
2. Trevor Lawrence
3. Kyle Trask
MY VOTE WOULD BE
1. Kyle Trask
2. Mac Jones
3. DeVonta Smith
Big Game Ben Niewoehner: CFN
Bowl Picks: SU 13-12, ATS 17-8
TOP 3 WILL BE
1. Mac Jones
2. Kyle Trask
3. DeVonta Smith
MY VOTE WOULD BE
1. Mac Jones
2. Kyle Trask
3. DeVonta Smith
Johnny Rosenstein: @JohnnyParlay11, SportsBookWire.com
Bowl Picks: SU 15-10, ATS 14-11
TOP 3 WILL BE
1. DeVonta Smith
2. Trevor Lawrence
3. Mac Jones
MY VOTE WOULD BE
1. DeVonta Smith
2. Mac Jones
3. Trevor Lawrence
Nick Shepkowski: @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com
Bowl Picks: SU 15-10, ATS 10-15
TOP 3 WILL BE
1. DeVonta Smith
2. Trevor Lawrence
3. Kyle Trask
MY VOTE WOULD BE
1. DeVonta Smith
2. Trevor Lawrence
3. Kyle Trask
Keith Stewart: WinnersandWhiners.com
Bowl Picks: SU 13-12, ATS 13-12
TOP 3 WILL BE
1. Mac Jones
2. DeVonta Smith
3. Trevor Lawrence
MY VOTE WOULD BE
1. DeVonta Smith
2. Mac Jones
3. Trevor Lawrence
Brian Stultz: @BrianJStultz, AuburnWire.com
Bowl Picks: SU 17-8, ATS 16-9
TOP 3 WILL BE
1. DeVonta Smith
2. Mac Jones
3. Kyle Trask
MY VOTE WOULD BE
1. DeVonta Smith
2. Mac Jones
3. Kyle Trask
Clucko The Chicken (a coin flip)
Bowl Picks: SU 12-13, ATS 15-10
(put the four names in a hat and pulled them out, once for each one)
TOP 3 WILL BE
1. Kyle Trask
2. Trevor Lawrence
3. Mac Jones
MY VOTE WOULD BE
1. Mac Jones
2. DeVonta Smith
3. Kyle Trask
CONSENSUS PICK
Bowl Picks: SU 14-11, ATS 13-12
TOP 3 WILL BE
1. Mac Jones
2. DeVonta Smith
3. Trevor Lawrence
MY VOTE WOULD BE
1. DeVonta Smith
2. Mac Jones
3. Kyle Trask