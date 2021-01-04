College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Heisman Trophy. Predicted Finish, Top 3 Choices

By CollegeFootballNews.com | January 4, 2021 12:29 am

2020 Heisman Prediction: Who will win the trophy and what would the picks be from each of the CFN college football experts?

Heisman Prediction: Who Will Win and What Would Your Vote Be?

Tuesday, January 5

HEISMAN FINALISTS

QB Mac Jones, Alabama

QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

QB Kyle Trask, Florida

Gill Alexander: @beatingthebook, VSIN

Bowl Picks: SU 13-12, ATS 10-15

TOP 3 WILL BE

1. Mac Jones

2. DeVonta Smith

3. Kyle Trask

MY VOTE WOULD BE

1. Mac Jones

2. Najee Harris

3. Kyle Trask

Patrick Conn:@PatSportsGuy, LonghornsWire.com

Bowl Picks: SU 11-14, ATS 13-12

TOP 3 WILL BE

1. Mac Jones

2. DeVonta Smith

3. Trevor Lawrence

MY VOTE WOULD BE

1. DeVonta Smith

2. Mac Jones

3. Trevor Lawrence

Jeff Feyerer: @JeffFeyerer, FightingIrishWire.com

Bowl Picks: SU 15-10, ATS 13-12

TOP 3 WILL BE

1. Mac Jones

2. DeVonta Smith

3. Kyle Trask

MY VOTE WOULD BE

1. DeVonta Smith

2. Najee Harris

3. Kyle Trask

Pete Fiutak: @PeteFiutak, CFN

Bowl Picks: SU 18-7, ATS 13-12

TOP 3 WILL BE

1. DeVonta Smith

2. Mac Jones

3. Kyle Trask

(NOTE: I’m a Heisman voter. This is my prediction and not necessarily my order)

MY VOTE WOULD BE

Coming after the announcement … not allowed to discuss my Heisman vote under penalty of being benched for Nate Sudfeld.

Phil Harrison: @PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com

Bowl Picks: SU 13-12, ATS 8-17

TOP 3 WILL BE

1. Mac Jones

2. DeVonta Smith

3. Trevor Lawrence

MY VOTE WOULD BE

1. Kyle Trask

2. DeVonta Smith

3. Trevor Lawrence

Jeremy Mauss: @MWCWire, MWwire.com

Bowl Picks: SU 16-9, ATS 15-10

TOP 3 WILL BE

1. Mac Jones

2. Trevor Lawrence

3. Kyle Trask

MY VOTE WOULD BE

1. Kyle Trask

2. Mac Jones

3. DeVonta Smith

Big Game Ben Niewoehner: CFN

Bowl Picks: SU 13-12, ATS 17-8

TOP 3 WILL BE

1. Mac Jones

2. Kyle Trask

3. DeVonta Smith

MY VOTE WOULD BE

1. Mac Jones

2. Kyle Trask

3. DeVonta Smith

Johnny Rosenstein: @JohnnyParlay11, SportsBookWire.com

Bowl Picks: SU 15-10, ATS 14-11

TOP 3 WILL BE

1. DeVonta Smith

2. Trevor Lawrence

3. Mac Jones

MY VOTE WOULD BE

1. DeVonta Smith

2. Mac Jones

3. Trevor Lawrence

Nick Shepkowski: @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com

Bowl Picks: SU 15-10, ATS 10-15

TOP 3 WILL BE

1. DeVonta Smith

2. Trevor Lawrence

3. Kyle Trask

MY VOTE WOULD BE

1. DeVonta Smith

2. Trevor Lawrence

3. Kyle Trask

Keith Stewart: WinnersandWhiners.com

Bowl Picks: SU 13-12, ATS 13-12

TOP 3 WILL BE

1. Mac Jones

2. DeVonta Smith

3. Trevor Lawrence

MY VOTE WOULD BE

1. DeVonta Smith

2. Mac Jones

3. Trevor Lawrence

Brian Stultz: @BrianJStultz, AuburnWire.com

Bowl Picks: SU 17-8, ATS 16-9

TOP 3 WILL BE

1. DeVonta Smith

2. Mac Jones

3. Kyle Trask

MY VOTE WOULD BE

1. DeVonta Smith

2. Mac Jones

3. Kyle Trask

Clucko The Chicken (a coin flip)

Bowl Picks: SU 12-13, ATS 15-10

(put the four names in a hat and pulled them out, once for each one)

TOP 3 WILL BE

1. Kyle Trask

2. Trevor Lawrence

3. Mac Jones

MY VOTE WOULD BE

1. Mac Jones

2. DeVonta Smith

3. Kyle Trask

CONSENSUS PICK

Bowl Picks: SU 14-11, ATS 13-12

TOP 3 WILL BE

1. Mac Jones

2. DeVonta Smith

3. Trevor Lawrence

MY VOTE WOULD BE

1. DeVonta Smith

2. Mac Jones

3. Kyle Trask