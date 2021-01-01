Bowl Projections

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Bowl Games, College Football Playoff

By January 1, 2021 2:18 am

College football expert picks, predictions for all the bowl games and the College Football Playoff.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Monday, December 21

Myrtle Beach Bowl

North Texas vs Appalachian State

3:30 ESPN
Line: Appalachian State -21, o/u: 64.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: App State
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: App State
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: App State*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: App State
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: App State
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: App State*
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: App State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: App State
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: App State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: App State
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: App State*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: App State*
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: App State*
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: App State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: North Texas
CONSENSUS PICK: App State

Tuesday, December 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tulane vs Nevada

3:30 ESPN
Line: Tulane -3, o/u: 56
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tulane
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Tulane
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Nevada
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tulane
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Nevada
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Tulane
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Tulane
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tulane
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Nevada
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Tulane
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Nevada
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Tulane
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Tulane
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Tulane
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Nevada
CONSENSUS PICK: Tulane

