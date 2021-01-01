College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Bowl Games, College Football Playoff

College football expert picks, predictions for all the bowl games and the College Football Playoff.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Monday, December 21
Myrtle Beach Bowl
North Texas vs Appalachian State
3:30 ESPN
Line: Appalachian State -21, o/u: 64.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Gill Alexander, VSIN: App State
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: App State
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: App State*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: App State
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: App State
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: App State*
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: App State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: App State
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: App State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: App State
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: App State*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: App State*
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: App State*
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: App State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: North Texas
CONSENSUS PICK: App State
Tuesday, December 22
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tulane vs Nevada
3:30 ESPN
Line: Tulane -3, o/u: 56
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tulane
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Tulane
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Nevada
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tulane
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Nevada
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Tulane
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Tulane
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tulane
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Nevada
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Tulane
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Nevada
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Tulane
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Tulane
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Tulane
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Nevada
CONSENSUS PICK: Tulane
CFP NC | Bowl Pick Results