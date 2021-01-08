College Football Awards 2020: Who Won? Who Were The Best Players?

Who won all of the top college football awards on the big night to honor the best and the brightest from the 2020 season?

2020 Home Depot College Football Awards

Bednarik Award

Who were the best defensive players in college football?

And The Winner Is …

LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa

2020 Bednarik Award Finalists

LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa

CB Patrick Surtain, Alabama

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Collins, 2) Owusu-Koramoah, 3) Surtain

Best Player Not On Ballot: DE Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina

CFN’s Five Best Defensive Players of 2020

1. LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa

2. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

3. DE Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina

4. LB Joseph Ossai, Texas

5. CB Patrick Surtain, Alabama

