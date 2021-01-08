College Football Awards 2020: Who Won? Who Were The Best Players?

Who won all of the top college football awards on the big night to honor the best and the brightest from the 2020 season?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
2020 Home Depot College Football Awards
Bednarik Award
Who were the best defensive players in college football?
And The Winner Is …
LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa
2020 Bednarik Award Finalists
LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa
CB Patrick Surtain, Alabama
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
Fiu’s Ballot: 1) Collins, 2) Owusu-Koramoah, 3) Surtain
Best Player Not On Ballot: DE Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina
CFN’s Five Best Defensive Players of 2020
1. LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa
2. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
3. DE Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina
4. LB Joseph Ossai, Texas
5. CB Patrick Surtain, Alabama
Bednarik | Biletnikoff | Bronko Nagurski | Butkus
Davey O’Brien | Doak Walker | Thorpe
John Mackey | Lou Groza | Outland | Ray Guy
Heisman | Maxwell | Walter Camp