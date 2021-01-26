College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Tuesday

The college basketball top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Tuesday, January 26th
Oklahoma at Texas
7:00 ESPN2
Line: Texas -4.5, o/u: 143
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Kentucky at Alabama
7:00 ESPN
Line: Alabama -8, o/u: 147
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Mississippi State at Tennessee
7:00 SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -10, o/u: 130.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Dayton at Saint Louis
8:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: Saint Louis -10, o/u: 136
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Missouri at Auburn
9:00 ESPN2
Line: Auburn -2.5, o/u: 148.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM