College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Tuesday

Fearless Predictions

By January 26, 2021 1:19 am

The college basketball top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Tuesday, January 26th 

Oklahoma at Texas

7:00 ESPN2
Line: Texas -4.5, o/u: 143
Kentucky at Alabama

7:00 ESPN
Line: Alabama -8, o/u: 147
Mississippi State at Tennessee

7:00 SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -10, o/u: 130.5
Dayton at Saint Louis

8:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: Saint Louis -10, o/u: 136
Missouri at Auburn

9:00 ESPN2
Line: Auburn -2.5, o/u: 148.5
