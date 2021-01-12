Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection: Final 2020 Rankings Prediction

shares
By CollegeFootballNews.com |
January 11, 2021 11:23 pm
What will the Coaches Poll probably be after the 2020 season is over? It’s our predicted best guess on the final college football rankings.
Here’s our prediction of what the final Coaches Poll Top 25 of the 2020 college football season will be. Again, this is a projection and not the real Amway USA TODAY Coaches Poll.
Last week’s ranking in parentheses
25. Wisconsin Badgers 4-3 (NR)
24. San Jose State Spartans 7-1 (20)
23. Ball State Cardinals 7-1 (NR)
22. Texas Longhorns 7-3 (24)
21. USC Trojans 4-1 (19)
20. Miami Hurricanes 8-3 (18)
19. Oklahoma State Cowboys 8-3 (21)
18. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 10-1 (17)
17. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 11-1 (11)
16. Liberty Flames 10-1 (23)
15. North Carolina Tar Heels 8-4 (14)
14. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 (16)
13. Indiana Hoosiers 6-2 (8)
12. Florida Gators 8-4 (10)
11. BYU Cougars 10-1 (15)
10. Northwestern Wildcats 7-2 (13)
9. Cincinnati Bearcats 9-1 (6)
8. Iowa State Cyclones 9-3 (12)
7. Georgia Bulldogs 8-2 (9)
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-2 (4)
5. Oklahoma Sooners 9-2 (7)
4. Texas A&M Aggies 9-1 (5)
3. Clemson Tigers 10-2 (2)
2. Ohio State Buckeyes 7-1 (3)
1. Alabama Crimson Tide 13-0 (1)
