Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection: Final 2020 Rankings Prediction

What will the Coaches Poll probably be after the 2020 season is over? It’s our predicted best guess on the final college football rankings.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– Coaches Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time

Here’s our prediction of what the final Coaches Poll Top 25 of the 2020 college football season will be. Again, this is a projection and not the real Amway USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Last week’s ranking in parentheses

25. Wisconsin Badgers 4-3 (NR)

24. San Jose State Spartans 7-1 (20)

23. Ball State Cardinals 7-1 (NR)

22. Texas Longhorns 7-3 (24)

21. USC Trojans 4-1 (19)

20. Miami Hurricanes 8-3 (18)

19. Oklahoma State Cowboys 8-3 (21)

18. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 10-1 (17)

17. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 11-1 (11)

16. Liberty Flames 10-1 (23)

15. North Carolina Tar Heels 8-4 (14)

14. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 (16)

13. Indiana Hoosiers 6-2 (8)

12. Florida Gators 8-4 (10)

11. BYU Cougars 10-1 (15)

10. Northwestern Wildcats 7-2 (13)

9. Cincinnati Bearcats 9-1 (6)

8. Iowa State Cyclones 9-3 (12)

7. Georgia Bulldogs 8-2 (9)

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-2 (4)

5. Oklahoma Sooners 9-2 (7)

4. Texas A&M Aggies 9-1 (5)

3. Clemson Tigers 10-2 (2)

1/2. Ohio State Buckeyes 7-0 (3)

1/2. Alabama Crimson Tide 12-0 (1)