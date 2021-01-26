Coaches Poll College Football Rankings: SEC All-Time Greatest Programs

What are the top college football programs of all-time going by the UPI and USA Today Coaches Poll rankings? Here are the top SEC programs according to a CFN formula using all the UPI and USA Today Coaches final polls.

Which current SEC college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA Today Coaches final polls?

Using a ranking system taking all the AP final college football polls and assigning 25 points to the national champion, 24 for the final No. 2 team, 23 for the No. 3 team on down.

There’s no question who the elephant is in the room – it’s Alabama’s spot up top and it’s not even close. However, after 2019 and the national championship, LSU moved past Tennessee to the No. 2 all-time spot, and Georgia is now tied with the Vols.

One note on this – this is made up of current SEC programs and factoring in their histories. Obviously Texas A&M, Missouri, and others are new to the SEC world over the last few years, but all of their records count.

Again, this is based on the CFN formula. This isn’t any official ranking coming from USA TODAY or the Coaches Poll.

Coaches Poll: All-Time SEC Final Rankings

1 Alabama 987

2 Georgia 570

3 LSU 569

4 Tennessee 551

5 Florida 517

6 Auburn 506

7 Arkansas 428

8 Mississippi 319

9 Texas A&M 315

10 Missouri 228

11 South Carolina 105

12 Mississippi State 84

13 Kentucky 82

14 Vanderbilt 9