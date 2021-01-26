Coaches Poll College Football Rankings: Mountain West All-Time Greatest Programs

What are the top college football programs of all-time going by the USA Today Coaches Poll and UPI rankings? Here are the top Mountain West programs according to a CFN formula using all the USA Today Coaches and UPI final polls.
Follow us … @ColFootballNews
Coaches Poll College Football Rankings
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings
ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC
2010s | 2020 Final USA TODAY Coaches Poll
Which current Mountain West college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the USA Today Coaches and – formerly – UPI final polls?
Using a ranking system taking all the AP final college football polls and assigning 25 points to the top-ranked team, 24 for the final No. 2 team, 23 for the No. 3 team on down.
One note on this – this is made up of current Mountain West programs and factoring in their histories. Obviously many of these programs weren’t in the Mountain West – and there wasn’t even a conference in this form – starting in 1950.
Again, this is based on the CFN formula. This isn’t any official ranking coming from USA TODAY or the Coaches Poll.