Coaches Poll College Football Rankings: Mountain West All-Time Greatest Programs

By January 26, 2021 2:33 am

What are the top college football programs of all-time going by the USA Today Coaches Poll and UPI rankings? Here are the top Mountain West programs according to a CFN formula using all the USA Today Coaches and UPI final polls.

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings 
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings
ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC
2010s | 2020 Final USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Which current Mountain West college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the USA Today Coaches and – formerly – UPI final polls?

Using a ranking system taking all the AP final college football polls and assigning 25 points to the top-ranked team, 24 for the final No. 2 team, 23 for the No. 3 team on down.

One note on this – this is made up of current Mountain West programs and factoring in their histories. Obviously many of these programs weren’t in the Mountain West – and there wasn’t even a conference in this form – starting in 1950.

Again, this is based on the CFN formula. This isn’t any official ranking coming from USA TODAY or the Coaches Poll.

Coaches Poll: All-Time Mountain West Final Rankings

1 Boise State 164

2 Air Force 87

3 Wyoming  81

4 Utah State 37

5 Colorado State 33

6 San Diego State 29

7 Fresno State  26

8 Hawaii 18

T9 Nevada 13

T9 San Jose State 13

11 New Mexico 10

12. UNLV 0

