Coaches Poll College Football Rankings: Big Ten All-Time Greatest Programs

What are the top college football programs of all-time going by the UPI and USA Today Coaches Poll rankings? Here are the top Big Ten programs according to a CFN formula using all the UPI and USA Today Coaches final polls.

Follow us … @ColFootballNews

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC

2010s | 2020 Final USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Which current Big Ten college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA Today Coaches final polls?

Using a ranking system taking all the AP final college football polls and assigning 25 points to the national champion, 24 for the final No. 2 team, 23 for the No. 3 team on down, and it’s surprising.

Michigan might have its share of huge years on an all-time scale, but Ohio State’s run of excellence over the last 20+ seasons have changed things up.

One note on this – this is made up of current Big Ten programs and factoring in their histories. Obviously many of these programs weren’t in the Big Ten starting in 1950.

Again, this is based on the CFN formula. This isn’t any official ranking coming from USA TODAY or the Coaches Poll.

Coaches Poll: All-Time Big Ten Final Rankings

1 Ohio State 1007

2 Michigan 783

3 Nebraska 736

4 Penn State 715

5 Michigan State 436

6 Wisconsin 400

7 Iowa 342

8 Maryland 214

9 Purdue 212

10 Illinois 169

11 Minnesota 138

12 Northwestern 104

13 Indiana 56

14 Rutgers 29