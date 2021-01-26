Coaches Poll College Football Rankings: Big 12 All-Time Greatest Programs

[What are the top college football programs of all-time going by the USA Today Coaches Poll and UPI rankings? Here are the top Big 12 programs according to a CFN formula using all the USA Today Coaches and UPI final polls.

Which current Big 12 college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA Today Coaches final polls?

Using a ranking system taking all the AP final college football polls and assigning 25 points to the national champion, 24 for the final No. 2 team, 23 for the No. 3 team on down, it’s Oklahoma in a massive blowout, and Texas owning the No. 2 spot, but Baylor was able to move up to the No. 4 spot this year.

One note on this – this is made up of current Big 12 programs and factoring in their histories. Obviously many of these programs weren’t in the Big 12 – there wasn’t even a Big 12 for most of the rankings – starting in 1950.

Again, this is based on the CFN formula. This isn’t any official ranking coming from USA TODAY or the Coaches Poll. 

Coaches Poll: All-Time Big 12 Final Rankings

1 Oklahoma  1012

2 Texas 714

3 TCU 254

4 Baylor  203

5 West Virginia 200

6 Kansas State 187

7 Oklahoma State 177

8 Texas Tech 110

9 Kansas 103

10 Iowa State 37

