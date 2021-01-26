Coaches Poll College Football All-Time Rankings, Top 25: CFN Formula

The Coaches Poll – formerly the UPI – has been one of the key college football rankings for decades. What schools come out best and which are the greatest programs of all-time? Here they are according to a CFN formula using all the Coaches Poll final rankings.

The USA TODAY Coaches Poll remains as big as ever over more than 70 yards of existence. They’re one of the two preseason polls that everyone cares about, and being ranked in the final top 25 remains a really, really big deal.

The AP college football poll has been around longer – starting in 1936 – and has a bigger history, but starting in 1950, the UPI – United Press International – created its own ranking system and became an instant factor.

Over the years, the UPI Poll held just as much weight as the AP, creating split national champions in some seasons, and eventually being acknowledged as the other standard for the sport.

Things changed in 1991 when USA TODAY took over for the UPI, creating what’s now known as the Coaches Poll. It has built on the history already created becoming a part of the BCS rankings before the College Football Playoff was created.

So how to all the college football programs ranks since the star of the Coaches Poll?

CFN devised a scoring system giving every UPI/USA TODAY national champion 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom of the top 20 in most years, and top 25 after USA TODAY took over.

Note, again, this is based on the CFN formula. This isn’t any official ranking coming from USA TODAY or the Coaches Poll.

Coaches Poll/UPI Final Rankings Greatest Teams Of All-Time

Others Receiving Votes

This year’s ranking, team, total points, conference.

115 Buffalo 1 MAC

113 Central Michigan 2 MAC

113 Northern Illinois 2 MAC

111 Ball State 3 MAC

111 Bowling Green 3 MAC

110 Cornell 6 Ivy

109 New Mexico State 7 Independent

103 Appalachian State 8 Sun Belt

103 Ohio 8 MAC

103 Western MIchigan 8 MAC

103 Liberty 8 Independent

103 Denver 8 FCS

103 Washington & Lee 8 FCS

99 Vanderbilt 9 SEC

99 Holy Cross 9 FCS

99 Temple 9 American

99 Wake Forest 9 ACC

96 Louisiana 10 Sun Belt

96 New Mexico 10 Mountain

96 North Texas 10 Conference USA

93 Coastal Carolina 12 Sun Belt

93 San Francisco 12 FCS

93 USF 12 American

90 San Jose State 13 Mountain West

90 Nevada 13 Mountain

90 Dartmouth 13 Ivy

89 Yale 17 Ivy

88 Hawaii 18 Mountain West

87 East Carolina 20 American

86 Memphis 24 American

85 Fresno State 26 Mountain West

84 Toledo 28 MAC

82 San Diego State 29 Mountain West

82 Rutgers 29 Big Ten

80 Tulane 30 American

80 Tulsa 30 American

79 Marshall 32 Conference USA

78 Colorado State 33 Mountain West

77 Southern Miss 34 Conference USA

75 Utah State 37 Mountain West

75 Iowa State 37 Big 12

74 Rice 46 Conference USA

72 Miami Univ. 55 MAC

72 UCF 55 American

71 Indiana 56 Big Ten

70 Princeton 63 Ivy

69 Virginia 66 ACC

68 Cincinnati 67 American

67 Wyoming 81 Mountain West

66 Kentucky 82 SEC

65 Mississippi State 84 SEC

64 Air Force 87 Mountain West

63 Arizona 91 Pac-12

62 NC State 95 ACC

61 Boston College 97 ACC

60 Duke 99 ACC

59 Kansas 103 Big 12

58 Northwestern 104 Big Ten

56 South Carolina 105 SEC

56 Army 105 Independent

55 SMU 107 American

54 California 109 Pac-12

53 Texas Tech 110 Big 12

52 Louisville 113 American

51 Oregon State 118 Pac-12

50 Utah 120 Pac-12

49 Washington State 127 Pac-12

48 Minnesota 138 Big Ten

47 Navy 139 American

46 Boise State 164 Mountain West

45 Illinois 169 Big Ten

44 North Carolina 173 ACC

43 Oklahoma State 177 Big 12

42 Houston 180 American

41 Kansas State 187 Big 12

40 West Virginia 200 Big 12

39 Baylor 203 Big 12

38 Purdue 212 Big Ten

37 Maryland 214 Big Ten

36 BYU 223 Independent

35 Missouri 228 SEC

34 Virginia Tech 235 ACC

33 Pittsburgh 238 ACC

31 Arizona State 251 Pac-12

31 Syracuse 251 ACC

30 Stanford 252 Pac-12

29 TCU 254 Big 12

28 Oregon 266 Pac-12

27 Colorado 268 Pac-12

26 Georgia Tech 269 ACC

