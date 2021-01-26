Coaches Poll College Football All-Time Rankings, Top 25: CFN Formula

The Coaches Poll – formerly the UPI – has been one of the key college football rankings for decades. What schools come out best and which are the greatest programs of all-time? Here they are according to a CFN formula using all the Coaches Poll final rankings.
The USA TODAY Coaches Poll remains as big as ever over more than 70 yards of existence. They’re one of the two preseason polls that everyone cares about, and being ranked in the final top 25 remains a really, really big deal.
The AP college football poll has been around longer – starting in 1936 – and has a bigger history, but starting in 1950, the UPI – United Press International – created its own ranking system and became an instant factor.
Over the years, the UPI Poll held just as much weight as the AP, creating split national champions in some seasons, and eventually being acknowledged as the other standard for the sport.
Things changed in 1991 when USA TODAY took over for the UPI, creating what’s now known as the Coaches Poll. It has built on the history already created becoming a part of the BCS rankings before the College Football Playoff was created.
So how to all the college football programs ranks since the star of the Coaches Poll?
CFN devised a scoring system giving every UPI/USA TODAY national champion 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom of the top 20 in most years, and top 25 after USA TODAY took over.
Note, again, this is based on the CFN formula. This isn’t any official ranking coming from USA TODAY or the Coaches Poll.
Coaches Poll/UPI Final Rankings Greatest Teams Of All-Time
Others Receiving Votes
This year’s ranking, team, total points, conference.
115 Buffalo 1 MAC
113 Central Michigan 2 MAC
113 Northern Illinois 2 MAC
111 Ball State 3 MAC
111 Bowling Green 3 MAC
110 Cornell 6 Ivy
109 New Mexico State 7 Independent
103 Appalachian State 8 Sun Belt
103 Ohio 8 MAC
103 Western MIchigan 8 MAC
103 Liberty 8 Independent
103 Denver 8 FCS
103 Washington & Lee 8 FCS
99 Vanderbilt 9 SEC
99 Holy Cross 9 FCS
99 Temple 9 American
99 Wake Forest 9 ACC
96 Louisiana 10 Sun Belt
96 New Mexico 10 Mountain
96 North Texas 10 Conference USA
93 Coastal Carolina 12 Sun Belt
93 San Francisco 12 FCS
93 USF 12 American
90 San Jose State 13 Mountain West
90 Nevada 13 Mountain
90 Dartmouth 13 Ivy
89 Yale 17 Ivy
88 Hawaii 18 Mountain West
87 East Carolina 20 American
86 Memphis 24 American
85 Fresno State 26 Mountain West
84 Toledo 28 MAC
82 San Diego State 29 Mountain West
82 Rutgers 29 Big Ten
80 Tulane 30 American
80 Tulsa 30 American
79 Marshall 32 Conference USA
78 Colorado State 33 Mountain West
77 Southern Miss 34 Conference USA
75 Utah State 37 Mountain West
75 Iowa State 37 Big 12
74 Rice 46 Conference USA
72 Miami Univ. 55 MAC
72 UCF 55 American
71 Indiana 56 Big Ten
70 Princeton 63 Ivy
69 Virginia 66 ACC
68 Cincinnati 67 American
67 Wyoming 81 Mountain West
66 Kentucky 82 SEC
65 Mississippi State 84 SEC
64 Air Force 87 Mountain West
63 Arizona 91 Pac-12
62 NC State 95 ACC
61 Boston College 97 ACC
60 Duke 99 ACC
59 Kansas 103 Big 12
58 Northwestern 104 Big Ten
56 South Carolina 105 SEC
56 Army 105 Independent
55 SMU 107 American
54 California 109 Pac-12
53 Texas Tech 110 Big 12
52 Louisville 113 American
51 Oregon State 118 Pac-12
50 Utah 120 Pac-12
49 Washington State 127 Pac-12
48 Minnesota 138 Big Ten
47 Navy 139 American
46 Boise State 164 Mountain West
45 Illinois 169 Big Ten
44 North Carolina 173 ACC
43 Oklahoma State 177 Big 12
42 Houston 180 American
41 Kansas State 187 Big 12
40 West Virginia 200 Big 12
39 Baylor 203 Big 12
38 Purdue 212 Big Ten
37 Maryland 214 Big Ten
36 BYU 223 Independent
35 Missouri 228 SEC
34 Virginia Tech 235 ACC
33 Pittsburgh 238 ACC
31 Arizona State 251 Pac-12
31 Syracuse 251 ACC
30 Stanford 252 Pac-12
29 TCU 254 Big 12
28 Oregon 266 Pac-12
27 Colorado 268 Pac-12
26 Georgia Tech 269 ACC
– USA TODAY Coaches Poll All-Time Top 25