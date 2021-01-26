Coaches Poll College Football Rankings: ACC All-Time Greatest Programs

What are the top college football programs of all-time going by the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and UPI rankings? Here are the top ACC programs according to a CFN formula using all the USA TODAY Coaches and UPI final polls.
Coaches Poll College Football Rankings
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings
ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC
2010s | 2020 Final USA TODAY Coaches Poll
Which current ACC college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA Today Coaches final polls?
Using a ranking system taking all the AP final college football polls and assigning 25 points to the national champion, 24 for the final No. 2 team, 23 for the No. 3 team on down, it’s Florida State without much of a problem with Miami coasting easily into second.
One note on this – this is made up of current ACC programs and factoring in their histories. Obviously many of these programs weren’t in the ACC starting in 1950.
Again, this is based on the CFN formula. This isn’t any official ranking coming from USA TODAY or the Coaches Poll.
Below is each ACC program’s ranking after the 2020 season, followed by the points, followed by the ranking overall.