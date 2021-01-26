Coaches Poll College Football Rankings: ACC All-Time Greatest Programs

What are the top college football programs of all-time going by the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and UPI rankings? Here are the top ACC programs according to a CFN formula using all the USA TODAY Coaches and UPI final polls.

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC

2010s | 2020 Final USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Which current ACC college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA Today Coaches final polls?

Using a ranking system taking all the AP final college football polls and assigning 25 points to the national champion, 24 for the final No. 2 team, 23 for the No. 3 team on down, it’s Florida State without much of a problem with Miami coasting easily into second.

One note on this – this is made up of current ACC programs and factoring in their histories. Obviously many of these programs weren’t in the ACC starting in 1950.

Again, this is based on the CFN formula. This isn’t any official ranking coming from USA TODAY or the Coaches Poll.

Below is each ACC program’s ranking after the 2020 season, followed by the points, followed by the ranking overall.

Coaches Poll: All-Time ACC Final Rankings

1 Florida State 617 10

2 Miami 521 14

3 Clemson 384 21

4 Georgia Tech 269 26

5 Syracuse 251 31

6 Pittsburgh 238 33

7 Virginia Tech 235 34

8 North Carolina 173 44

9 Louisville 113 52

10 Duke 99 60

11 Boston College 97 61

12 NC State 95 62

13 Virginia 66 69

14 Wake Forest 9 99