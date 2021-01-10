Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction, AFC Wild Card Preview

Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers prediction, NFL Playoff AFC Wild Card game preview.

Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, January 10

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Network: NBC

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

(6) Cleveland Brown (11-5) vs (3) Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why The Cleveland Browns Will Win The AFC Wild Card

So we just did this last week. What did the Browns do right to get into the playoffs besides get to play against QB Mason Rudolph and a team that didn’t really need to win?

Mason Rudolph doesn’t play defense.

Again, this isn’t a game the Steelers needed, but the defense still gave it a shot and struggled against the Brown ground game that’s third in the NFL and great at cranking out yards in chunks.

Yes, it’ll be a talking point that it took everything in the bag to get by when Cleveland was really, really, really trying to win, but Pittsburgh is really, really, really struggling.

It had a good half against Indianapolis to get by 28-24 just after Christmas to get the No. 3 seed, and that’s been about it. The team hasn’t exactly been sharp over the last several weeks, with that the lone win in five games.

There’s absolutely no Steeler running game – it’s dead last in the league overall and without and big dashes – with just one 100-yard day in the last 11 games, but that’s been okay. The team was able to get to 11-0 without being anything special on the ground, but now there’s another issue.

The defense isn’t taking the ball away.

Cleveland is hardly a perfect team, but it doesn’t turn the ball over. There were two giveaways in the clunker against the Jets, but that’s been about it – the Browns haven’t given it up multiple times in any of the other games over the last ten, and Pittsburgh could use the help.

However …

– Why Pittsburgh Will Win

– What’s Going To Happen, Prediction

NEXT: Why The Pittsburgh Steelers Will Win The AFC Wild Card