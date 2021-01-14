Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs Prediction, Game Preview

Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs prediction, NFL Playoff AFC Divisional game preview.

Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs Broadcast

Date: Sunday, January 17

Game Time: 3:05 ET

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Network: CBS

Cleveland Browns (12-5) vs Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) Game Preview

Why The Cleveland Browns Will Win

Yeah, the Browns got off to a hot start and carried the momentum to a massive lead they were able to hang on to, but they also showed they could weather the storm.

Pittsburgh was charging. It was never to make that one big push in the second half to get past the Browns, but Ben Roethlisberger kept throwing and throwing and throwing some more on the way to a 501-yard day.

And Cleveland still won because the offense kept working late.

The Browns only came up with 390 yards for the game, but Baker Mayfield threw three touchdowns with no interceptions, The running game was effective enough and there weren’t any turnovers.

They can’t count on five takeaways like they got against the Steelers, and the defense hasn’t been consistent at forcing mistakes, but they’re 7-0 when generating multiple takeaways. Kansas City has turned it over two times or more in two of the last three games with Patrick Mahomes starting.

The Browns need KC mistakes, and they need to mix it up with the running game early on. They’re not going to be able to keep the Chief offense from rolling, but they have to keep up, generate a good balance, and run for 140 yards.

They’re 5-0 when they hit 140 yards on the ground. KC has allowed that many rushing yards six times.

However …

– Why Kansas City Chiefs Will Win

