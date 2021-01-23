Clemson vs Florida State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Clemson Tigers vs Florida State Seminoles prediction and college basketball game preview.

Clemson vs Florida State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 23

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, FL

Network: ABC

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Clemson (9-3) vs Florida State (8-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Clemson Will Win

The defense still works.

Clemson was able to beat Florida State by ten – and overcome a rough shooting day from the outside – back in late December by clamping down on the outside and dominating on the glass.

The Tigers should be able to overcome FSU’s shot-blocking capabilities by shooting over the D – the Seminoles aren’t as great at defending form three as they were in the first game – and they’re quick enough to force a whole lot of mistakes. This isn’t a great rebounding team, but it should be able to hold its own again. However …

– College Basketball Saturday Top 25 Game Previews

Why Florida State Will Win

Clemson’s defense has gone bye-bye over the last few games.

Strong all season, all of a sudden it can’t stop teams from hitting from the outside. First Virginia went all Steph Curry on the Tigers in an 85-50 win, and then Georgia Tech went off a few days ago in an 83-65 win. The Cavaliers and Yellow Jackets combined to hit 31-of-53 tries from three, and Clemson couldn’t keep up.

Hitting from three isn’t really what Florida State does, but it’s been good at it lately with a hot-shooting streak over its three game winning streak.

The rebounding performance form Clemson in the first game was an anomaly – it hasn’t come close to getting 46 rebounds in any other game. This isn’t that strong a team on the defensive glass, and the offense isn’t strong enough to keep up if the Noles can get off to a hot start.

What’s Going To Happen

Are Clemson’s problems over the last two games an indication of things to come, or is the glitch fixed? The Seminoles are shooting too well, Clemson isn’t getting to the line enough – it got there a whopping 33 times in the first matchup – and this will be a vastly different game than the December meeting.

Clemson at Florida State Prediction, Line

Florida State 73, Clemson 68

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Florida State -7, o/u: 136.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: A red button for butler-delivered Diet Coke

1: Diet Coke out of a can with a straw