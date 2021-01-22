Cincinnati vs Houston Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Cincinnati vs Houston prediction and college basketball game preview.

Cincinnati vs Houston Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 23

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

Network: CBS

Cincinnati (3-7) vs Houston (12-1) Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

The Bearcats have to D up from three.

Houston doesn’t have to hit from the outside, but everything is triggered by jacking up more threes than anyone in the conference and then controlling the boards when they’re not quite on. It’s no coincidence that the lone loss for the Cougars on their worst three-point shooting day of the season – hitting 4-of-21 in the 65-64 loss to Tulsa – and UC has the ability to close out quickly on the outside. Opponents haven’t hit more than 28% from three in any of the last three games, but …

Why Houston Will Win

Houston can rebound, and Cincinnati can’t – at least not at the same level.

The Cougars shoot a whole lot from the outside, and they’re amazing at cleaning up their messes by leading the nation in offensive rebounds averaging over 16 per game. Cincinnati has just enough bulk to battle hard on the boards, but it’s just not as active. Combine that with the Bearcat issues with scoring droughts, and this can be put away fast.

What’s Going To Happen

Houston will speed things up early on and take Cincinnati out of its style. It’ll be close throughout the first half but the Bearcat twos will be offset by the Cougar threes as this starts to get out of hand in the second half.

Houston will win the rebounding margin by at least six – Cincinnati needs the second-chance points.

Cincinnati vs Houston Prediction, Line

Houston 77, Cincinnati 65

Must See Rating: 2

