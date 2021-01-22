Cincinnati vs Houston Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Cincinnati vs Houston prediction and college basketball game preview.
Cincinnati vs Houston Broadcast
Date: Saturday, January 23
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX
Network: CBS
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
Cincinnati (3-7) vs Houston (12-1) Game Preview
For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM
Why Cincinnati Will Win
The Bearcats have to D up from three.
Houston doesn’t have to hit from the outside, but everything is triggered by jacking up more threes than anyone in the conference and then controlling the boards when they’re not quite on. It’s no coincidence that the lone loss for the Cougars on their worst three-point shooting day of the season – hitting 4-of-21 in the 65-64 loss to Tulsa – and UC has the ability to close out quickly on the outside. Opponents haven’t hit more than 28% from three in any of the last three games, but …
Why Houston Will Win
Houston can rebound, and Cincinnati can’t – at least not at the same level.
The Cougars shoot a whole lot from the outside, and they’re amazing at cleaning up their messes by leading the nation in offensive rebounds averaging over 16 per game. Cincinnati has just enough bulk to battle hard on the boards, but it’s just not as active. Combine that with the Bearcat issues with scoring droughts, and this can be put away fast.
What’s Going To Happen
Houston will speed things up early on and take Cincinnati out of its style. It’ll be close throughout the first half but the Bearcat twos will be offset by the Cougar threes as this starts to get out of hand in the second half.
Houston will win the rebounding margin by at least six – Cincinnati needs the second-chance points.
Cincinnati vs Houston Prediction, Line
Houston 77, Cincinnati 65
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM
COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Must See Rating: 2
5: A red button for butler-delivered Diet Coke
1: Diet Coke out of a can with a straw