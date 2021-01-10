Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints Prediction, NFC Wild Card Preview

Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints prediction, NFL Playoff NFC Wild Card preview.

Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints Broadcast

Date: Sunday, January 10

Game Time: 4:40 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Network: CBS

(7) Chicago Bears (8-8) vs (2) New Orleans Saints (12-4) NFC Wild Card Game Preview

Why The Chicago Bears Will Win The NFC Wild Card

The running game continues to work.

The Bears made changes in who’s handling the offense and how it’s run, and everything changed late in the season after struggling through disastrous losses against Green Bay and Detroit.

The offensive line started playing better, David Montgomery became a force, and Mitchell Trubisky – when not having to deal with graduate level NFL quarterbacking – has been solid.

All of a sudden, the offense exploded with its best run of the year before running into Green Bay. In this, run well, have a chance to pull off the win.

New Orleans has allowed more than 115 rushing yards three times and lost all three games. Chicago has run for more than 115 yards in five of the last six games.

Before all of this, the Bears were able to push New Orleans hard in a Week 8 overtime loss with the defense doing a decent job of holding down the Saint passing attack from going off, and it held the ground attack to just 122 yards.

Yes, everything is supposed to be fine and everyone is expected to be back, but the New Orleans running backs are coming off of a stretch of being out thanks to the COVID protocol. If this game was played on Saturday, Alvin Kamara and others wouldn’t be able to play.

