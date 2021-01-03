Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, January 3

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Chicago Bears (8-7) vs Green Bay Packers (12-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Chicago Bears Will Win

Win and get in, or lose and hope that a banged up Los Angeles Ram team can beat Arizona.

What’s different since the Bears lost to Green Bay back at the end of November? Mitchell Trubisky and the offense are working, and the running game has all of a sudden gone from the worst in the NFL to one of the best.

The offense has been simplified, it’s more about smashing away than the up-tempo passing game, and the results are there with fewer turnovers and with David Montgomery turning into a superstar. However …

Why Green Bay Packers Will Win

The running game worked against Green Bay a few weeks ago, too, and it didn’t matter.

It’s a push to say that Chicago just quit in the 41-25 loss, but the defense made a whole lot of business decisions.

Yeah, the Bear offense is better, the Green Bay run defense isn’t great, but none of that matters because Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are playing at an otherworldly level.

The Packer offense is toying with teams now, including through the snow in last week’s win over Tennessee.

Yes, Chicago is playing a whole lot better, but it was against Houston, Minnesota and Jacksonville. Green Bay is a whole different animal.

– CFN Experts Picks: Week 17 NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Green Bay cares.

It would’ve been a much easier task for Chicago if the Packers had the No. 1 seed locked up, but it has to win to lock it in. Lose, and they could miss on the all-important bye week if the Saints and/or Seahawks win.

There won’t be a problem.

Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers don’t lose big games against Chicago.

The Bears will play inspired for about a half, and then Rodgers and the passing game will go on two straight scoring drives to take over and end the drama.

Again, as good as Chicago has looked, it’s because it went against bad teams. Green Bay is just that strong.

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Prediction, Line

Green Bay 30, Chicago 23

Bet on Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers with BetMGM

Green Bay -4, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 4.5

5: Week 16 NFL Football

1: Week 17 NFL Football